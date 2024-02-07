WATCH: Tony Forbes spills the tea on AKA’s relationships

It's almost a year since rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes's murder and as the day approaches, a few events have been held in his honour. AKA was shot dead at close range as he left the Wish restaurant on the popular Florida Road in Durban on February 10, 2023.

His father Tony Forbes has been openly honouring his son's memory ahead of his birthday and even opened up about AKA's murder, childhood memories and also his love life. Speaking to ‘Within With Hazel’, Forbes during the two hour interview, got candid about his past relationships, even revealing that actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali, Black Coffee's ex-wife, was AKA’s first girlfriend. "I always thought Mbali was gonna be my daughter in-law, I loved Mbali, I still love Mbali. She's talented and beautiful as I love Nadia, that's my nature, I accept and embrace."

Forbes also shared his personal view on AKA's relationship with the late Anele Tembe that ended tragically when she died in Cape Town while on holiday with AKA. "AKA and Anele's relationship shouldn't have happened," he told Hazel. "They were at different stages of their lives," he explained also admitting there was an aggressive side to AKA, and that he also had a heart of gold. Forbes didn’t go into details about Tembe's death due to the fact that the inquest into her death is yet to begin, but shared that there is a one-sided view to things but the other side will be told during the inquest.