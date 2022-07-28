WATCH: Trailer drops for ‘The Wife: Behind The Veil’

Fans anxiously awaiting season three of “The Wife” - which is adapted from Dudu Busani-Dube's best-selling novel series “Hlomu the Wife” - can get to know the Zulu brothers and the women who love them much better in Showmax’s 8-part special, “The Wife: Behind The Veil”. Although the series has been heavily criticised for not being entirely authentic to the books, it has found a fan base nonetheless.

Story continues below Advertisement

What can fans expect? Well, a peek at the actors behind the characters. Also, all those unanswered questions, plots and secrets are explained. Cast of The Wife: Behind The Veil The next season drops in November. In the meantime, enjoy the insights into the stellar cast, some of whom recently celebrated wins at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards.

Below is a quick overview of the episodes discussed: In episode 1, Bonko and Mbalenhle Mavimbela (Hlomu) talk about their characters’ toxic love story and how the nation fell in and then out of love with Mqhele. In episode 2, the directors and writers of “The Wife” weigh in on what “inspired by” actually means and the controversial changes they made to Dudu Busani-Dube’s beloved books.

Story continues below Advertisement

In episode 3, Khanyi Mbau (Zandile) and Mondli Makhoba (Nkosana) reflect on their characters’ love story - and the lengths Nkosana and the Zulu brothers were willing to go to in order to get Zandile out of jail. In episode 4, the Zulu brothers revisit their favourite action sequences - and the times the slaps really landed. In episode 5, Mbalenhle and Khanyi reflect on being married into the Zulu brothers’ crime family, as well as their similarities and differences.

Story continues below Advertisement

Episode 6 looks at the music that drove the show, from Anzo’s title track to Brendan Jury’s score, while also catching up with Abdul to find out more about his other career. In episode 7, Khanyi and Mondli talk about that sex scene that saw “The Wife“ reclassified as 18LSDVN by the Film and Publications Board. In episode 8, the Zulu brothers’ resident nkabi Sipho Ndlovu (Sambulo) will speak through their enemies, from the Majola brothers to the police commissioner to Dlakadla, while Kwenzo and Gaisang K Noge (Naledi) will talk about their hopes for Season 3.

Story continues below Advertisement