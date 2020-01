WATCH: Trevor Noah addresses lack of female director nominees at Oscars









Trevor Noah. Picture: Instagram

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah joined in on criticising the 2020 Oscar nominations and the lack of diversity specifically the Best Director category. In a video snippet posted on the official "The Daily Show" Twitter, it opens up with the clip of Issa Rae announcing the nominees for Best Director and ending off with her saying "congratulations to those men".

Noah reacts to the clip and says: "Wow, Issa Rae damn. You know you're in trouble when someone throws shade by congratulating you."





He continued: "And I'll be honest, I get why she said that because those aren't just all male directors, they are all very male movies. Like if you take out 'Parasite' women probably only have 10 minutes of dialogue in all the other films combined".





The "Born To Crime" author goes on to use "Little Women" as an example of it not making sense that a woman wasn't nominated in the Best Director category.





Stating that the film received two acting nominations, along with Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.





However, somehow the director of the film, Greta Gerwig, didn't receive a nomination for Best Director.





Followed by a joke of two people talking about how great the movie was and saying that it directed itself.

TONIGHT: Congrats to “Little Women” for directing itself! pic.twitter.com/scD3kL9OCY — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 14, 2020

After the announcement of this year's Oscars, the Academy along with the BAFTAs have faced widespread criticism from critics and the general movie going public for the lack of diversity.





This included the BAFTAs having no people of colour nominated in the major acting categories along and similarly to the Academy Awards only had male directors.