WATCH: Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly do the ‘Nkao Tempela’ challenge

Just like Kool and The Gang, Trevor Noah and his gang of friends seem to have a bond of friendship like no other. If they are not holidaying and spending time together, they are serving friendship goals and letting us all in on their strong bonds.

Trevor, his girlfriend American actress Minka Kelly, Khaya Dlanga, Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda and Xolisa Dyeshana have been serving #FriendshipGoals while on vacation in Cape Town, and fans can’t get enough of it. The group trended on Twitter after a clip of them taking part on the ‘Nkao Tempela’ challenge went viral. The group are doing the challenge on a yacht with Trevor and Minka taking centre stage.

See below: Tevor Noah x Nkao Tempela pic.twitter.com/Oq55taJ7Ee — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 5, 2022 Nkao Tempela, a hit Amapiano song by young artists Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy, has been played and heard on social media this past December more times than we can count. The song first blew up thanks to a viral video of cool kids dancing on escalators last year.

Soon everyone on TikTok and Instagram was using the song in their reels and Instastories, and before we knew it a dance challenge was created. Other celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo also took part in the challenge. Trevor and Minka’s holiday made headlines after they were spotted at Xolisa's birthday lunch. This after Pagesix had earlier reported that the couple broke up after nine months of dating.