WATCH: Trevor Noah attempts Italy's self-isolation singing challenge, but fails
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah tried his hand at singing on his balcony during the coronavirus outbreak but it didn't go as planned.
While the world has essentially gone on lockdown, Italians have been singing and rapping from their balconies as a means of keeping busy amidst self-isolation.
In a video posted to TikTok and his Twitter page on Tuesday, Noah starts off by saying: "So I've been inspired by Italy and I figure, like why don't we do this in New York? We're also neighbours out here. Let's be together you know".
The "Born A Crime" author proceeds to start singing the first verse of "A Whole New World" and midway through the second line a New Yorker shouts "shut the f*ck up" which leads to him stop and awkwardly walk away.
Nothing can break the human spirit. Except that guy. That kinda hurt. Will try again tomorrow. #AwholeNewSong pic.twitter.com/KNtvadzXDw— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 17, 2020
Since the coronavirus outbreak, most shows and movies have halted production including "American Idol", "Saturday Night Live", "Mission Impossible 7", the "Avatar" sequels, "The Handmaid’s Tale", "The Wendy Williams Show", "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "Survivor", "Riverdale" and "The Amazing Race".
Big festivals and events have also been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak such as the Ultra Music Festival Miami, Tomorrowland Music Festival, SXSW, TED 2020, The Met Gala, RuPaul’s DragCon LA, Coachella and the Tribeca Film Festival.
Several awards shows have also been pushed back including the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.