WATCH: Trevor Noah attempts Italy's self-isolation singing challenge, but fails

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah tried his hand at singing on his balcony during the coronavirus outbreak but it didn't go as planned.

While the world has essentially gone on lockdown, Italians have been singing and rapping from their balconies as a means of keeping busy amidst self-isolation.

In a video posted to TikTok and his Twitter page on Tuesday, Noah starts off by saying: "So I've been inspired by Italy and I figure, like why don't we do this in New York? We're also neighbours out here. Let's be together you know".

The "Born A Crime" author proceeds to start singing the first verse of "A Whole New World" and midway through the second line a New Yorker shouts "shut the f*ck up" which leads to him stop and awkwardly walk away.