WATCH: Trevor Noah celebrates Thuso Mbedu: ‘You’re absolutely crushing it in everything that you do’

South African actress Thuso Mbedu joined Trevor Noah for an interview on “The Daily Show” on Wednesday. Noah previously interviewed Mbedu on the show, virtually, last year. The two South African stars discussed Mbedu’s recent role in “The Woman King” and her rise in the film industry.

Noah showed his admiration for the Emmy-nominated actress throughout the interview and applauded her for “crushing it” in everything that she does. During the interview, after Noah asked her why she had trained so hard for the film when she could have just used a stunt double, Mbedu explained how director Gina Prince-Bythewood doesn’t believe in using stunt doubles. She added: “Part of my audition for the movie was going through a physical and fitness test to determine whether I’d be able to do my own stunts or not.”

Noah then asked if that means she knows how to fight now, to which she responded, “I’d like to believe so,” drawing laughter from the live audience. The pair went on to discuss the other projects Mbedu is working on right now, including a production deal she has with Paramount Plus that’ll see her work on her own productions. When Noah asked her what she dreams of creating through this deal, Mbedu explained: “I think, more than anything, I want to create the stories that are innately in us.

“Because growing up and being in the industry you believe that you can be anything until you get to the industry and they tell you no you can’t, and so what are those stories?” She also added that the Paramount Plus deal would see them focus on health, climate and equity as part of their social impact initiative that they’ll be taking to South Africa and Africa. “And so those are stories that will transform people’s thinking because from my understanding and what I’ve experienced back home, they’re very keen on commissioning projects that will encourage destructive behaviour but aren’t necessarily teaching people how to transform and empower their lives.”

Noah ended the interview by giving Mbedu her flowers for an incredible run over the past few years. “It’s been beautiful to watch your journey,” he said. “I’ve seen you act and do the best and just kick ass. I truly believe, and I don’t think I’ll be wrong in this, you’re gonna kick ass in everything… everything you do going forward.”