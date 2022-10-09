WATCH: Trevor Noah: ‘I'm looking forward to living, expressing and growing a little more’

“The Daily Show” fans around the world were sad to hear that it’s host, Trevor Noah will be leaving the popular show soon. Noah made the announcement last week, and since then fans have been curious to know what’s next on the agenda for their favourite comedian.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a recent episode of the late night show an audience member raised his hand to ask Noah the million dollar question which he answered openly and honestly. Noah said that during his seven years on “The Daily Show” he had felt like he was on “four different ‘Daily Show’s” because of the way the world events played out. “I don’t think of the last seven years as one time period. You know there was the beginning of ‘The Daily Show’, which was taking over after Jon Stewart, which was insanely difficult.

“I am always going to be grateful for that period because of the opportunity I was given, the amount of learning I got to experience, the skills I had to hone and craft. And so that period is very different to me. “The Trump years that followed. When I was taking over I was like ‘This is so crazy, who are these people, what is happening?’ And then Trump came, and I was like ‘Oh I know this’, so that period was different. “And then Covid hits and we’re all locked in our apartments or our houses, and then that felt like a different period, then we had the ‘coming out of Covid’, that felt like a different period.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So for me in a weird way, I feel like I’ve been on four different ”Daily Shows“ and now we’ve gotten back to this point,” he shared. But Noah missed not being apart of peoples lives, and now that the world is somewhat back to “normal”, he really wants to make the most out of the time he has while he still can. "I missed people. I missed two years of people’s lives. I missed two years of eating food in South Africa. I missed two years of travelling with my family and friends. You know there is one thing in life you never get back and that’s time. You can never get it back.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You know people say things like ‘Oh time is money’ - no, it’s not, time is time. That’s all time is. You can’t get more of it, you can’t cheat it. No one has figured out how to do it. “What I really lost during that seven years was time, now not to ‘The Daily Show’ but to what happen in the world. And so because of that I now find myself excited at getting back to doing a few of the things that I did around the world, which I really loved.” He spoke of wanting to be able to travel freely around the world to perform (stand-up comedy) and to learn how to speak different languages.

"I went to India recently and I loved it, just learning how to speak Hindi, and you know, I want to go back and try and learn more... so those are the things I’ve missed. “Like everybody, post-pandamic, I started asking myself, ‘Alright what am i trying to do more of? What is my alignment? What am I trying to experience? “It doesn’t mean I am ungrateful for anything, but time is something we have, if we are lucky enough to have it, and it is the time to do. And if you do have that luxury, and if you do have the opportunity, then why not?