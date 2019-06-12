Trevor Noah discusses "Rihannagate" on "The Daily Show." Picture: Facbeook/Screengrab

Trevor Noah has a history of publicly praising pop singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, who he also happens to share a birthday with. However, after fans recently heard the Barbados beauty pronouncing her own name in a Vogue video, they were surprised to learn that it was actually "Re-Anna" and not "Re-Ah-Na."

So much that they even created a Twitter poll to ascertain who knew the correct pronunciation of the 31-year-old singer's name.

ok yall how do you pronounce it — boop (@boopyape) May 29, 2019

"The Daily Show" host found the whole debacle to be quite amusing and ran a segment, dubbed "Rihannagate," on his late-night talk show to weigh in on the matter.

Speaking to his audience, a seemingly confused Noah says: "Her name is Re-Anna? What? It's like finding out that Beyoncé's name is actually pronounced "Bey Once".

He then went on to explain that it's the subtlety of the name change that's the problem because "it's too small for my brain to remember". He also pointed out that Rihanna had a chance to set the record straight with her 2010 hit song "What's My Name?"

Watch the hilarious segment below.



