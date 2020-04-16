WATCH: Trevor Noah takes part in 'Pants Off Challenge'
With many countries across the world enforcing lockdown regulations in the effort to flatten the curve of the spread of coronavirus pandemic, peeps have been taking part in different challenges to alleviate the quarantine anxiety.
The video clip of the American Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles doing the “Handstand Challenge,” went viral, among others “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah caught up and took up the challenge.
First, let’s see how this challenge is done.
In the viral video, Biles is standing in what looks the living room, she then takes her position, and begin doing the "Handstand Challenge". Showcasing her unique talent and skills, the young athlete is seen standing in an upside down position, with her legs held up straight, supporting her entire body with only her hands.
Using only her feet, Biles tries to take off her pants while standing on her hands. Before long her pants are off and we hear cheering in the background.
Watch the video below:
Check out Noah’s reaction while also doing his own challenge, the "Pants Off Challenge."
Before attempting the challenge, in a video clip posted on "The Daily Show" official Instagram page, Noah is heard addressing Biles, he said: “Okay Simone Biles, I don’t think you understand what a viral challenge is. It’s called a viral challenge, not viral impossibility!"
He added: "You do things with a handstand. I mean us, normal people, we struggle to take off our pants normally.”
Taking to the official "The Daily Show" Instagram page, with the caption: "Trevor responds to Simone Biles with his own #PantsOffChallenge."
Watch the video below:
Trevor responds to Simone Biles with his own #PantsOffChallenge
