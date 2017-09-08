Trevor Noah chats to Seth Meyers on 'Late night with Seth Meyers'. Picture: YouTube screengrab/ Late night with Seth Meyers

South African comedian Trevor Noah appeared on the 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' show on Wednesday, and chatted to his fellow talk about his recent trip to SA and a fake news story about his death.

When asked about recent reports of being shot dead, Trevor said: "It's weird because you don't know about it, you're the last person to know about it... so people phone, and people start phoning your family. And the weirdest thing is when people send you a text: 'Dude, are you dead?'"

He added: "Welcome to the internet... that's fake news."

The 'Daily Show' host also chatted about working with Charlize Theron on her outreach project and commended the star on her "amazing" program.

Trevor also revealed why it was super weird to hang out with Chelsea Handler — in Africa.

Trevor explained how Chelsea Handler tried to start a revolution in the Eastern Cape after hearing the stories of oppressed women. Chelsea suggested that the women "kick some a**".