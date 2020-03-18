WATCH: Trevor Noah talks about social distancing during coronavirus outbreak

The "Born A Crime" author kicked off "Is This How We Die? Coronavirus" by stating some of the measures world governments have started putting in place and mentions that people entering Israel have to go into a mandatory 14-day quarantine. In India the government is sending coronavirus alerts to all 1 billion cell phones.

He then moves to Washington D.C and says: "President Trump said in order to prevent the spread of the disease, He'll stop shaking hands and go back to grabbing people by the p*ssy". To much laughter from the studio audience. "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah discussed social distancing in his "Is This How We Die? Coronavirus" segment on Wednesday.





He then goes on to say that the buzz phrase for the moment is "social distancing", which according to Noah is also known as "don't breathe on me bitch".





The comedian said that social distancing could also be the perfect excuse to breakup with someone. "You could say 'hey baby you know I love you but the World Health Organisation, they say we need some space'", said Noah.





He went on to say that although it sounds fancy, all social distancing means is keeping people from congregating together in one place.





He then speaks about schools being closed to curb the spread of the virus and how he wished social distancing was a thing when he was in a school and ate his lunch alone in the bathroom. "it would have seemed way more responsible", he said.





See full video below:



