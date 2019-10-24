Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah". Picture: Comedy Central/"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

South African-born comedian Trevor Noah has made an appearance on US syndicated radio show Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, and nothing was off limits. The host of the "Daily Show" was invited onto the show by hosts Angela Yee and Charlamagne tha God. In true Noah style, it didn't take him long to get into the Donald Trump debate. "This guy feels like he was robbed of the election when he won. What is he gonna do when he loses?" asked a concerned Noah.

Over the years, Noah has made a name for himself for being one of Trump's biggest detractors. In fact, the comedian doesn't hold back and sometimes makes fun of the American public for voting him into power. "What I don't like about Donald Trump as a comedian is that anyone can just do a Donald Trump joke - it's too easy," added the 35-year-old.

The interview lasted for just over an hour, with Noah talking about everything from religion to problematic culture in the US. He even used the platform to school listeners on the origins of the "k" word, including how white South Africans used it to alienate their black counterparts to create diversion and equality - the building stones for apartheid.

Noah also touched on bullying culture and recalled a time at school where he was relentlessly picked on. "These kids came at me, and I will never forget the day when I decided 'you know what, I'm gonna be their enemy. I'm gonna dedicate every single day of my life to destroying them as a group.' That's what happens to any person when you come at them. The animal in us comes and backs us in a corner, and we think, okay, that's it now."