WATCH: Trevor Noah’s ‘white brother’ leaves fans shook

TikTok star and singer Miguel Pregueiro left fans shook over the weekend after a video him reaching out to Trevor Noah went viral.

In the video posted by Pregueiro on TikTok, he addressed Noah and says that many of his followers have pointed out that he looks like "The Daily Show" host.

He goes into a hilarious skit about why people think they could look alike including his hair, dimples and smile.

Pregueiro then reaches out to Noah and asks to respond and joking said, "this has nothing to do with the fact that you have an influence that might just project me to the next level of my career. And get me to where I want to and fulfil all my dreams...This has to do with the fact that we might be brothers."

He ends off by leaning into the camera saying that what he said was a lie and that his followers must please tag Noah to get a follow back.