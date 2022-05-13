WATCH: Tweeps accuse Shimza of staging fan love in London

Despite his low-key public persona, Shimza is one of the most prominent DJs around — he’s regularly booked at all the biggest in SA, his one man shows regularly sell out, and he’s often booked to perform across Europe. In a post that was somewhat out of character, Shimza last night shared a video of a “fan” spotting him as he left what appears to be a hotel in London.

“I can’t believe that this guy noticed me from across the street, in London,” shared Shimza on his Twitter account. I can’t believe that this guy noticed me from across the street, in London 😅 pic.twitter.com/d0llODapeP — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) May 12, 2022 In the video, someone can be heard in the back saying: “Hey, DJ, I wanna take a picture with you,” as Shimza was being ushered into the back of a car. As the two pose for a picture, the fan asks where he’ll be playing in London, to which someone on Shimza’s team (the guy holding the camera) responds: “It’s a private party tonight.”

Shimza then shakes his hand and jumps in the car. Tweeps have been calling his bluff, with many believing the whole interaction was staged. “So the one with the phone knew this would happen and decided to get ready to capture a stranger spotting you from the other side🙄 anyway, ufakeni lasfubeni bafo?” asked @Vumiley. Shimza immediately fired back: “I don't know what you guys think documentaries are made of. Never mind reels documenting a trip, le di dom kop straight.”

