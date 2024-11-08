WATCH: Tyla's drops 'Push 2 Start' music video and fans are loving it

South African music sensation Tyla continues to make waves on the global stage. The “Water” hitmaker released a music video for her hit single, “Push 2 Start”, and it’s hot.

The teaser she posted on X got everyone talking and the main video had over 400 thousand views on YouTube in nine hours. Her fans said her stardom is only getting bigger and no one is going to stop her, not even the Americans who are always trying, by all means, to tear her down, calling her an “African uppity”. Zero to a hunNaNa



Out now https://t.co/MCSFnfq4Mo pic.twitter.com/4yCYmYQK23

— Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) November 7, 2024 “She’s on the verge of a major breakthrough. They’re going to follow the Rihanna playbook with her. Build her base by showcasing her appeal through her authenticity/culture, then transition her into a universal sound and more fashionable appearance,” said @BrianMcLight. Another X user, @mabintou, added: “I hate to compare but she has that rare Rihanna-esque star power. She has such an amazing career ahead of her.” This could be true because looking at Tyla, she’s not just an ordinary singer. She is a performer with a stage presence, her fashion sense is impeccable and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if she started launching a fashion or haircare brand.

What makes her stand out is that even with all the noise, she stays true to her South African roots and will not succumb to Western expectations. “Visuals, lyrics, beats, artistry everything 10s 10s 10s. There really isn't a limit for this woman oh my God, Tyla,” said @decayingx_x. Another Tyla fan, @McFrankoSA, said: “You have to understand why the Americans hate Tyla so much.