WATCH: Unathi Nkayi announces documentary on her costly legal battle against Kaya 959

In April, it was revealed that presenter Unathi Nkayi’s legal battle against commercial radio station Kaya 959 had gone from an arbitration process to the high court. “The summons reflects that Unathi is suing Kaya FM for R1.3 million for contractual damages,” her legal representative, David Feinberg, told IOL Entertainment.

“In addition, R100 000 for delictual damages, and R200 000 for the infringement of her right to dignity (all totalling R1.6m),” Feinberg said. The former “Idols SA” judge gave her fans an update on the legal battle in a video posted on her Instagram account this week. In 2021, the radio station confirmed that Nkayi’s contract had been terminated, effective immediately, following an alleged verbal altercation between her and on-air personality Sizwe Dhlomo.

In her video update, Nkayi explained that her mother had given her permission to tell her side of the story but she had chosen to wait until the end of the case at the high court. “Because my mother has made this request, she said ‘mtwanami (my child) no one should have the right to tell your story without you’. I’ve given her that promise,” said Nkayi. Nkayi added that her parents have been her pillars of support during the ordeal. They were the ones who advised her to sue the station but to wait a year before initiating legal action.

In the video, Nkayi revealed that she had begun shooting a documentary that will answer all the questions her supporters have. “Through our production company, we’ve started shooting my documentary that I am producing as well through my production company. I promise I’ll tell you everything at the end of the case. “I’ll share all the documents and you’ll finally get both sides of the story.”

In an interview with Gareth Cliff on his podcast “unCancelled”, Nkayi confirmed that litigation had begun and said she had to save up for the six-figure legal costs. In her video, however, Nkayi assured her fans that finances would not be a problem for her as she had some wealthy people in her corner. “I have some very powerful and wealthy people who have backed me up to say they’re not gonna (sic) allow me to not see this through. So finances are not gonna be my issue,” she said.