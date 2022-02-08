WATCH: Unathi Nkayi announces return to radio following Kaya 959 drama
Media personality Unathi Nkayi has announced that she will be returning to radio.
This comes after the star parted ways with Kaya 959, rather abruptly.
Taking to Instagram, the singer said that radio just didn’t want to let go of her.
“It seems like this radio thing doesn’t want to let me go, because from the 1st of March you know what I’m going to be doing, I’m gonna be driving you home, 3 to 6 drive time, 1st of March, i’ll see you there,” she said in a video.
The star did not reveal which radio station she was joining.
See below:
The video was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and other local celebrities.
In November last year, the television presenter made headlines when Kaya announced in a statement that the former “Idols SA” judge’s contract was being terminated with immediate effect.
“Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward.
“Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties.
“The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Nkayi,” said the statement.
Following this, a report by City Press revealed that Unathi and her colleague, Sizwe Dhlomo were allegedly involved in an argument which saw the singer lay a formal complaint with the HR department, claiming that Sizwe was verbally abusive and showed unprofessional conduct by not being on time for his show.
Addressing the matter, Unathi said that she had been silenced by the radio station and that she never accused Sizwe of any GBV act.