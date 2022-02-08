WATCH: Unathi Nkayi announces return to radio following Kaya 959 drama

Media personality Unathi Nkayi has announced that she will be returning to radio. This comes after the star parted ways with Kaya 959, rather abruptly.

Taking to Instagram, the singer said that radio just didn’t want to let go of her. “It seems like this radio thing doesn’t want to let me go, because from the 1st of March you know what I’m going to be doing, I’m gonna be driving you home, 3 to 6 drive time, 1st of March, i’ll see you there,” she said in a video. The star did not reveal which radio station she was joining.

See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) The video was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and other local celebrities. In November last year, the television presenter made headlines when Kaya announced in a statement that the former “Idols SA” judge’s contract was being terminated with immediate effect.

“Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. “Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. “The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Nkayi,” said the statement.