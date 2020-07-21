WATCH: Unathi Nkayi loses three family members to Covid-19

Unathi Nkayi sent out a strong warning against those who are Covid-19 complacent. Radio and television host Unathi Nkayi revealed she has lost three family members to the coronavirus. Taking to Instagram on Monday the Idols SA judge shared the heartbreaking news. She also took the opportunity to caution those who aren't complying with the Covid-19 regulations. In a video clip, she said: “Eastern Cape/Western Cape, I would like to relay this message to you. “Last week Monday, I lost an uncle and an aunt ( brother and sister). My aunt passed away at 4pm, my uncle passed away at 7pm due to Covid-19.

She continued: “My father is devastated….”

The Kaya FM presenter further explained that while her aunt was buried on Monday, her uncle will be laid to rest on Tuesday. She added the relative also lost his battle to Covid-19 on Monday morning.

“This morning we got a call that we lost another uncle,” she said.

An emotional Nkayi also sent a powerful message to those who aren’t heeding the dangers of Covid-19.

She said: “People of Eastern Cape and Western Cape, carry on with your nonsense… you will die.”

Below are some of the messages of support to the family, while others shared Nkayi’s sentiments, urging people to take the coronavirus seriously.

"What's sad is that abantu (people) who get infected in these circumstances is innocent people who were following protocol. I miss my family dearly kodwa (but) the thought of unknowingly infecting my pensioner parents and nieces and nephews is scary to me.,” wrote Phindile Moni.

“How people still think this is not real baffles me…” commented Sivu.

“It’s bad really we need to change our attitude...I am sorry for your loss, “ added DJ Dinonza.