WATCH: Unathi Nkayi says she never accused Sizwe Dhlomo of any GBV act

Days after making headlines for her sudden exit from Kaya 959, Unathi Nkayi has addressed a number of allegations. Last week the media personality made headlines when Kaya announced in a statement that the “Idols SA” judge’s contract was being terminated with immediate effect.

“Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. “Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. “The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Nkayi,” said the statement.

Following this, a report by City Press revealed that Unathi and her colleague, Sizwe Dhlomo were allegedly involved in an argument which saw the singer lay a formal complaint with the HR department, claiming that Sizwe was verbally abusive and showed unprofessional conduct for not being on time for his show. Taking to Twitter to tell his side of the story this week, Sizwe said: “Regarding the article in the City Press this morning, I’d just like to state that in the context of GBV in our country and even on the backdrop of Kaya’s history as an organisation, a false abuse claim is not only malicious to those it’s levelled against but it also de-legitimises the claims of thousands of victims whose cases fall apart because of lack of evidence. “Such an egregious lie is a highly irresponsible thing!”

Now Unathi has taken aim at Sizwe and Kaya 959. Addressing the matter, Unathi said that she had been silenced by the radio station and that she never accused Sizwe of any GBV act. “The only matter I will address because it is very important to me is the theme of GBV that keeps coming up.

“This all started when Sizwe made reference to GBV in South Africa in one of his many posts about me, but GBV had nothing to do with the matter, I never alleged at any time that Sizwe committed any act of gender-based violence against me, Sizwe knows this, Kaya 959 knows this,” she said. The star said that when Sizwe made the comments she felt compelled to speak up. “For the record, Sizwe and I both submitted in writing allegations against each other.