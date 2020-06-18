WATCH: Unathi Nkayi shares a 'rapey' experience with her followers
Singer and radio host Unathi Nkayi has chronicled a recent experience with a male friend that she says was "rapey".
Unathi took to Instagram to share the recent experience in which she says she was violated and left traumatised.
This comes after a nationwide outcry over the recent brutal deaths of South African women.
"Yesterday I was violated during my house by a man who has asked me out and I have told him that I don't want to go out with him. A man who I've told that I don't like video calls from men if I'm not dating them but insists on doing it anyway", she said.
The "Idols SA" judge said that the incident happened after she got a new phone. "I have not synchronized my contacts yet so yesterday I got a video call and I panicked because I did not know what the number was, it could have been a family member so I answered it".
Unathi said it was the man who has been asking her out and that he was video calling her while he was naked in the bathtub. While she asked him why he was calling her, he showed her his private part.
"I dropped the phone and my colleague asked me what was going on. The man then asked me why I dropped the phone and I tried to downplay it and while my colleague was trying to console me I laughed it off. But it affected me the entire day", she said.
The "Halo Sana" hitmaker said that a conversation should be had about men that do things that are "rapey".
Watch the full video below:
