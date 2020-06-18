WATCH: Unathi Nkayi shares a 'rapey' experience with her followers

Singer and radio host Unathi Nkayi has chronicled a recent experience with a male friend that she says was "rapey".

Unathi took to Instagram to share the recent experience in which she says she was violated and left traumatised.

This comes after a nationwide outcry over the recent brutal deaths of South African women.

"Yesterday I was violated during my house by a man who has asked me out and I have told him that I don't want to go out with him. A man who I've told that I don't like video calls from men if I'm not dating them but insists on doing it anyway", she said.

The "Idols SA" judge said that the incident happened after she got a new phone. "I have not synchronized my contacts yet so yesterday I got a video call and I panicked because I did not know what the number was, it could have been a family member so I answered it".