WATCH: Unathi Nkayi‘s 'Wakanda’ face beat

"Idols SA" judge and Kaya FM presenter Unathi Nkayi and her brood seem to be having too much fun during the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday Unathi unveiled her face beats, compliments of her eight-year-old daughter.

In the video clip she shared on her Instagram page, the doting mom showcases her freshly made-up face by her daughter: “We need help...This is from my eight-year-old daughter who wants to a plastic surgeon one day...she says she wants everyone to be as happy as she is when she looks in the mirror...I think she’s sabotaging my happiness”





The former Metro FM presenter and musician is heard cackling as she narrates the beauty experience with her daughter.





She added: “My son walks into my bedroom and says ‘Mom you look like you’re from Wakanda.’ That time I’m GENUINELY from MAKANDA... PS At the end she looks at her masterpiece (ME) and goes ‘Yhhhhhaaaaassss QUEEN!’

Well, it seems the youngster did a awesome job, judging by the compliments from mommy's industry friends and colleagues.





"Homeground" host Minnie Dlamini-Jones, commented: " She wants everyone to be as happy as she is when she looks in the mirror" She is my FAVORITE"





"I actually really like it 💪🏾♥️," added TV host and vocalist Nandi Madida.





"Let her cement and take up her space please, says former "Uzalo" star Khaya Dladla.



