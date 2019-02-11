Unathi Msengana. Picture: Instagram

"Idols SA" judge and singer Unathi Msengana had some choice words for married men who flirt with single ladies. Taking to Instagram last month, Msengana posted a video where she reveals that she has a serious question.

Namely, "why are these married men busy on the streets asking us out?" referring to single women.

Stating that what prompted her to ask the question was one of her best friends asked her what it's like being single.

Msengana replied by saying that a year ago 100% of men that were hitting on her were married.

She went on to say that she would like to know what a married man is saying about you, the single person, when he approaches you.

"Is he saying that you must know your place in future? Is he saying at times you cannot call? Is he saying that when he looks at you he can see that you share?" said Msengana.

The local singer ended the video by stating that she doesn't share and has no plans of sharing.