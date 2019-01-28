Unathi and Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Facebook



"Idols SA" judge Unathi won a dance battle against Usain Bolt at Taboo Night at the G.H Mumm champagne Rose launch party on Friday night In Cape Town.

Unathi was invited by local personality Minnie Dlamini to party with the Olympic gold medalist where he challenged her to a dance off.





Taking to Instagram, Unathi shared the story of how Bolt challenged her to a dance off and that she at first "humbly declined" saying, "bruv as much as I could never challenge you to a 100m sprint I don’t think you want to challenge an African child to a dance challenge. Our squat game is for the gods of Wakanda."





The Olympian, however, insisted and Unathi caved posting the video of her "winning" on Instagram.