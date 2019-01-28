View this post on Instagram
Firstly Sis I was NEVER ready for last night @minniedlamini Thank you to you and your fellow @ghmumm_sa Ambassador @usainbolt for hosting me😝Mzantsi then the FASTEST man on earth challenges me to a get down dance off. At first I tried HUMBLY to decline saying ‘Bruv as much as I could never challenge you to a 100m sprint I don’t think you want to challenge an African child to a dance challenge. Our squat game is for the gods of WAKANDA.’ He insisted🤷🏾♀️As you can see I WON🤦🏾♀️🤣You’re both gracious and wonderfully naughty. Enjoy CT fam as they get ready for this perfect duo! #WhenFamIsFam
WATCH: Unathi wins dance battle against Usain Bolt
"Idols SA" judge Unathi won a dance battle against Usain Bolt at Taboo Night at the G.H Mumm champagne Rose launch party on Friday night In Cape Town.
Unathi was invited by local personality Minnie Dlamini to party with the Olympic gold medalist where he challenged her to a dance off.
Taking to Instagram, Unathi shared the story of how Bolt challenged her to a dance off and that she at first "humbly declined" saying, "bruv as much as I could never challenge you to a 100m sprint I don’t think you want to challenge an African child to a dance challenge. Our squat game is for the gods of Wakanda."
The Olympian, however, insisted and Unathi caved posting the video of her "winning" on Instagram.