WATCH: Uncle Vinny gets cold stares from Ghanaian crowd after throwing money at them

Over the past two years, Uncle Vinny has become arguably the most famous teenager in South Africa, with more a million followers across various social media platforms. Having emerged in 2019 as a protégé of "Boss Zonke" hitmaker Riky Rick, Vinny has gradually established a legion of young fans who follow his every move.

As his star has risen, the young entertainment personality has become a regular presenter on MTV Base and bagged several endorsements with brands such as Puma, Stimorol, Wallet Wise and Hauwei. While his stock continues to rise, Vinny hasn't been immune to the occasional blunder. On Tuesday, during a show in Accra, Ghana, the teen sensation attempted to throw money at the crowd but the stunt didn't go according to plan.

Uncle Vinny throws money at crowd in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/m1D0ffcj3N — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) December 21, 2021 In a video that has since gone viral, patrons at the Ghananian club look glum as the money falls to the floor. Yikes, that's definitely not the response Vinny was expecting. Social media has been relentlessly roasting him since the video went viral. "Ghana 2-0 Bafana Bafana 😂😂😂Vinny deserves a red card 😂😂😂," joked @ChrisMoletsane.

Vinny deserves a red card 😂😂😂 https://t.co/8Sk44zymDq — Goalkeeper Ya Arsenal (@ChrisMoletsane) December 21, 2021 @Lady_Khumo added: "Scenes when he goes into the crowd to pick up his money, cos no one gives a shit😭😭😭" Scenes when he goes into the crowd to pick up his money, cos no one gives a shit😭😭😭 https://t.co/5b81yKRdLm — I am AFRIKAN first. (@Lady_Khumo) December 21, 2021 "Ngl if I was him I'd go pick it up. I can't lose both my money and pride in one night," tweeted @nkululekOndlozi. Ngl if I was him I'd go pick it up. I can't lose both my money and pride in one night https://t.co/cFwewnCGKr — Carl Johnson (@nkululek0ndlozi) December 21, 2021 @JustRayBro doesn't see Vinny recovering from this. "Some L's you can never, ever, ever recover from... his is one of them."