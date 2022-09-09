WATCH: Uncle Waffles makes a confident start to her new BBC Radio 1 show

Fresh off making her debut on British radio station BBC Radio 1 last week, international DJ sensation Uncle Waffles has shared a clip of her second show on the station on Thursday evening. The show is dedicated to amapiano and sees Waffles playing some popular tunes while also introducing international audiences to the freshest new bops.

“The one and only @UncleWaffles is on the residency all this month. the sounds of Amapiano straight from the streets of South Africa to your ears Thursday nights from 11pm on @bbcsounds,” the station shared on Instagram as a caption to the clip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1) On it Waffles speaks smilingly with her eyes closed at times as she introduces the show. “Yo, yo, yo what’s up and welcome. I’m Uncle Waffles and you’re tuned into BBC Radio 1,” she said.

“Okay so today I’m coming live from BBC Radio 1 studios in London for my very second show as the resident on BBC Radio 1. If you guys don’t know exactly what I’m gonna be doing here, I’m going to get you guys the freshest amapiano straight from the street.” Just last week the radio station announced Waffles as a new radio DJ and host as part of their station reshuffle. The 22-year-old “Tanzania” hitmaker is set to make weekly appearances on the station, she announced at the time.

“So proud to announce that I will be joining BBC RADIO 1’s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spot light on the genre that changed my life; AMAPIANO and some of its hottest songs to date,” she shared on Twitter. “Every Thursday night 11pm UK time & Midnight SA Time." So proud to announce that I will be joining BBC RADIO 1’s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spot light on the genre that changed my life; AMAPIANO and some of its hottest songs to date!

Every Thursday night 11pm UK time & Midnight SA Time



♥️: @bbc1radio pic.twitter.com/KJaGrv5l9g — Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) August 31, 2022 Since her breakthrough almost exactly a year ago, Waffles has dabbled in various different brand and sponsorship deals and become a huge brand.

She’s already bagged endorsements with The Coca-Cola Company’s Sprite and the car brand Hyundai H1. Metro FM radio jock DJ Sabby applauded the announcement and commended her team for this latest move: “Your team needs to drop a case study on how you capitalize on a moment. “These moves have been phenomenal to witness. Congratulations Waffles. The world is truly your oyster 👌🏽🙌🏽🆙."

