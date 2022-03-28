WATCH: Uncle Waffles reacts to young fan telling her he loves her and is going to marry her

Uncle Waffles’s manager on Sunday posted a video on his Twitter profile of a fan humorously expressing his love for the popular DJ that has social media in stitches. In the video, the fan can be seen looking towards Uncle Waffles with a beer in hand and telling her, in isiZulu, that he wants to marry her.

He also repeatedly asks her to say she loves him too. "Listen, baby, listen," he starts, "one day is one day, I'm going to marry you. I love you, please say you love me too." A voice in the background, presumably that of Uncle Waffles, obliges and says that she loves him too, prompting him to let out a scream before dramatically throwing himself to the floor.

WAFOOLS baby 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8BhAyPHfzY — Zeus Omega🇳🇬 (@zeusomega3) March 27, 2022 It's unclear where this took place. Waffles had a busy weekend on the road, performing at Macnose Cafe in Soshanguve, Forest Hill City in Pretoria, The Other Venue in Bloemfontein and Georgis Lounge in Welkom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Uncle Waffles has been booked and busy all year as she continues to ride the momentum that’s been gathering since her breakthrough last year. A couple of weeks ago she announced that she'll soon be releasing her debut EP, titled “Red Dragon”.

