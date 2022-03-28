Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, March 28, 2022

WATCH: Uncle Waffles reacts to young fan telling her he loves her and is going to marry her

Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram

Published 53m ago

Uncle Waffles’s manager on Sunday posted a video on his Twitter profile of a fan humorously expressing his love for the popular DJ that has social media in stitches.

In the video, the fan can be seen looking towards Uncle Waffles with a beer in hand and telling her, in isiZulu, that he wants to marry her.

He also repeatedly asks her to say she loves him too.

"Listen, baby, listen," he starts, "one day is one day, I'm going to marry you. I love you, please say you love me too."

A voice in the background, presumably that of Uncle Waffles, obliges and says that she loves him too, prompting him to let out a scream before dramatically throwing himself to the floor.

It's unclear where this took place. Waffles had a busy weekend on the road, performing at Macnose Cafe in Soshanguve, Forest Hill City in Pretoria, The Other Venue in Bloemfontein and Georgis Lounge in Welkom.

Uncle Waffles has been booked and busy all year as she continues to ride the momentum that’s been gathering since her breakthrough last year.

A couple of weeks ago she announced that she'll soon be releasing her debut EP, titled “Red Dragon”.

She followed that up by releasing her debut single, "Tanzania", featuring Sino Msolo, Tony Duardo and Boi Bizza, which has been charting on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, as well as local radio.

"This journey has continually proven to be a blessing, now we move into a new part of the journey. My ep, RED DRAGON 🐉 dropping soon, with the lead single Tanzania ft @sino_msolo @real_boibizza & @tonyduardo_ dropping tomorrow🔥🥺,“ she tweeted.

