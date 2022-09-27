Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Uncle Waffles winds her waist at Global Citizen Festival: Accra

Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram

Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Amapiano DJ sensation Uncle Waffles set the stage alight with her electrifying dance moves at the Global Citizen Festival at the weekend in Accra in Ghana.

This past weekend was a busy one on the social calendar with several events happening at the same time.

Story continues below Advertisement

While some groove lovers were queuing in lines for hours at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival others were living their best life in Ghana.

Uncle Waffles was one of the superstars billed to perform at the festival aimed to help end extreme poverty, empower women and help with the climate crisis across the world.

The DJ who went viral on social media rocked the stage in one of her signature looks: a crop top and low-rise jeans that showed off her G-string.

More on this

Uncle Waffles performed her viral “Adiwele” moves that got the crowds going and rocking to the sounds of amapiano. A tweep shared a moment of Uncle Waffles doing the most as she winded her waist on stage.

Those in the audience truly enjoyed Uncles Waffles' performance, one tweep even called it the best for them.

@McK3nzie07 wrote “Uncle waffles was the best set for me at the Global citizen festival🔥🔥🇬🇭🇿🇦@unclewaffffles 👸🏾”

Story continues below Advertisement

The Global Citizen Festival: Accra was attended by celebrities such as Nomzamo Mbatha, Chance the Rapper, Usher and Rami Chuene.

Chuene posted on her socials her cute moments rubbing shoulders with international superstars Usher and Chance the Rapper. In her video with Usher, the R&B singer is seen hugging her and complimenting her outfit.

Related Topics:

GhanaEntertainmentLive ConcertsViralTwitterArtistsCelebrity Gossip

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi