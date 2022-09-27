WATCH: Uncle Waffles winds her waist at Global Citizen Festival: Accra

Amapiano DJ sensation Uncle Waffles set the stage alight with her electrifying dance moves at the Global Citizen Festival at the weekend in Accra in Ghana. This past weekend was a busy one on the social calendar with several events happening at the same time.

Story continues below Advertisement

While some groove lovers were queuing in lines for hours at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival others were living their best life in Ghana. Uncle Waffles was one of the superstars billed to perform at the festival aimed to help end extreme poverty, empower women and help with the climate crisis across the world. Amapiano from 🇿🇦 to the world 🚀 @unclewaffles is on fire at #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/4E696iAS4l — Global Citizen Africa (@GlblCtznAfrica) September 24, 2022 The DJ who went viral on social media rocked the stage in one of her signature looks: a crop top and low-rise jeans that showed off her G-string.

Uncle Waffles performed her viral “Adiwele” moves that got the crowds going and rocking to the sounds of amapiano. A tweep shared a moment of Uncle Waffles doing the most as she winded her waist on stage. Uncle Waffles with the waist winding . #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/OLhjCskrws — Ewura Esi (@ewuraesiba) September 25, 2022 Those in the audience truly enjoyed Uncles Waffles' performance, one tweep even called it the best for them. @McK3nzie07 wrote “Uncle waffles was the best set for me at the Global citizen festival🔥🔥🇬🇭🇿🇦@unclewaffffles 👸🏾”

Story continues below Advertisement