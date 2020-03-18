WATCH: 'Uzalo' star Dawn King quarantines family amid coronavirus outbreak

While many South Africans responded in memes and jokes on social media when the initial news of the coronavirus outbreak hit China over two months ago, it seems people are taking it seriously since the virus has launched itself into our doorstep.

"Uzalo" star Dawn Thandeka King has since joined millions of South African in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement to contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

In a video posted on her Instagram, King who also stars in the hit female prison drama series "Lockdown" is seen with a house full of children with masks.

Sending a warning to her fans, she wrote: “Quarantined Be safe. Look after each other. Self isolate if need be. It's not a joke…”