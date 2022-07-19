WATCH: Veteran actor Bongani Gumede graduates from Wits

Theatre and television actor Bongani Gumede has graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Arts at Wits University. In a short video clip shared on Wits’ social media platform, the “Isibaya” star reminded South Africans of the importance of education.

Gumede said education is important hence he never stopped pursuing his postgraduate studies. He also urged his fans to never stop learning. The star also noted that talent alone is not enough. “Education is important in life and it’s important to study. IsiZulu says we learn until we die. This means that talent alone is not enough. This is why it is important to study and back talent with education,” said Gumede.

“This will also allow us to reclaim and return to our roots while we have the backing of formal education,” added Gumede. Watch the video below. Actor Bongani Gumede graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Arts this afternoon. Talent should be coupled with education, he says. #Isibaya #Mzansi #WitsGrads #Witsie4Life #WitsGraduation #Actor #BonganiGumede pic.twitter.com/AIVUN10HzM — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) July 18, 2022 Fans commented under the Wits post, wishing their idol well and congratulating him on his big achievement.

@mxidlams wrote: “Congratulations to Bafo. Qwabe! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽” Congratulations to Bafo. Qwabe! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — mxidlams (@mxidlams) July 19, 2022 @gwele_zola commented: “Congratulations kuBongs, art talent and books are a good combination. Congratulations kuBongs, arts talent and books is a good combination. — Zola G. (@gwele_zola) July 18, 2022 @don_leh added: “The philosophy 🔥the true meaning of education. When you harmonise knowledge from past people & knowledge from experience & apply it. The thoughts & outlook that come from that ‘consequential experience’ of applied knowledge are called education! That’s why you’re always learning.”

The philosophy 🔥the true meaning of education. When you harmonise knowledge from past people & knowledge from experience & apply it. The thoughts & outlook that come from that ‘consequential experience’ of applied knowledge is called education! That’s why you’re always learning — Leh_Don (@don_leh) July 19, 2022 Gumede plays the role of Pastor Duma on “Isono”, currently airing on S3, formerly known as SABC3. He’s known for his role as Oupa Dube in the SABC1 drama series “Mzansi”. He also played Ntuli in the first season of the SABC3 drama series “The Lab”. He has a starring role as Mandla Ndlovu, the brutal, jealous and corrupt brother of Samson, in Mzansi Magic’s popular show “Isibaya”.

