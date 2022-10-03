WATCH: Vusi Thanda details last encounter with Shona Ferguson

Veteran actor Vusi Thanda expressed his gratitude to Shona Ferguson for assisting him financially shortly before his untimely death in 2021. The media mogul died from Covid-19-related complications on July 30.

Speaking to DJ Sbu Leope on “The Hustlers Corner,” the veteran actor thanked Ferguson for supporting him when he was experiencing major financial and health challenges. Thanda said he was diagnosed with diabetes in 2020 and when he got very sick, everyone thought it was Covid-19. “In January 2021 I was flat on my bed, I had pains that I didn’t understand. (In) 2022, I was still sick, I couldn’t walk and the doctors couldn’t help me,” said Thanda.

He told Leope that he was tested seven times and each time, the result came back negative. “At that time, I was supposed to be working on The Queen. Shona sent his driver to come and fetch me because he was worried about me. “Sho sent his driver with a voucher of R5000 and said, tell him to buy food because sugar diabetes is a sickness that is related to food.

“Thereafter he called me and gave me R12 000, for three months…” Thanda said Ferguson wanted him to get well so that he could get back to work on The Queen. Thanda said shortly after their interaction, he learnt about Ferguson’s death via social media.

“I couldn’t believe it. He was a loving man. He respected me. I want to say to the Fergusons, thank you for the opportunity you gave me, I appreciate what you did for me.” Best known for his role as Tshawe in the popular 90s sitcom “Emzini Wezinsizwa,” Thanda recently grabbed the headlines after a video of him pleading for public donations went viral. “I am Vusumzi A Thanda and I bank with Capitec. I would like to thank all those who listened to my message and acted on it. May you do the same to other people as well, this is my bank card with my account number,” Thanda said in an emotional video.

Watch the full interview below. Meanwhile, marking 14 months after his passing, Connie Ferguson penned a sweet tribute to her late husband. She wrote: “ll never stop missing you. Hope you’re resting well my ANGEL.👼 I LOVE YOU FOR ETERNITY.❤️❤️❤️”