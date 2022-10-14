WATCH: Women show up wearing ‘penis pants’ at music exec Don Jazzy’s mom’s funeral

Last week, as mourners gathered at Nigerian music exec Don Jazzy’s mother’s funeral, a dozen women walked in wearing orange pants, each fixed with a giant penis and a pair of testicles. Jaws dropped as the women, led by socialite and entrepreneur Mike Nwogu (better known as Pretty Mike), walked through the venue with their prosthetic mandingos dangling by their ankles.

“Out here doing what I do best, putting smiles and confusion in peoples mind,” said Pretty Mike on Instagram. “Believe what u want, but we just laid Mummy to final Rest in Grand style #MummyDonJazzy #PabloCubanaGrandReopeningLoadin.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pretty Mike Of Lagos (@prettymikeoflagos) Since Pretty Mike shared an image and videos of the occasion on social media a few days ago, Tweeps have been expressingshock and amusement at the stunt. Seemingly giving his approval to the gesture, Don Jazzy, the legendary Nigerian music exec behind stars like Rema and Ayra Starr, commented on the post with a white heart emoji and several emojis of hands raised in the air.

Others like @ManLikeIcey weren’t so impressed: “It’s disrespectful Pretty Mike attended Don Jazzy’s mother’s funeral this way, people should know when to stop and these girls too are shameless for allowing him use them for this barbaric act.” It’s disrespectful Pretty Mike attended Don Jazzy’s mother’s funeral this way, people should know when to stop and these girls too are shameless for allowing him use them for this barbaric act. pic.twitter.com/3DggnzUQmP — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) October 7, 2022 In contrast, @PoojaMedia expressed envy for the women. “I really envy those ladies Pretty Mike uses for his shenanigans. The ladies wore d*ck costume, like 10 of them for Don Jazzy's mum burial. They are brave ladies.”

They are brave ladies. pic.twitter.com/OlkDptTgcs — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 8, 2022 Popular social commentator, @DanielRegha added: “Pretty Mike d!srespected Don Jazzy by putting on such a devi!ish display at Don's mom burial party; Some people think it's entertaining but it's not. “This isn't the first time Pretty Mike is doing the most, he literally does this at every major event & it's all shades of wr¤ng.” Pretty Mike d!srespected Don Jazzy's by putting on such a devi!ish display at Don's mom burial party; Some people think it's entertaining but it's not. This isn't the first time Pretty Mike is doing the most, he literally does this at every major event & it's all shades of wr¤ng. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) October 8, 2022 As Regha pointed out, Pretty Mike has a long history of sending tongues wagging with some controversial entrances to the events he’s attended in the past.

In June, he attended the wedding of comedian and actor Stanley Chibuna, aka Funny Bone),with an entourage that included a woman mimicking Jesus on the cross. “What if the savior of mankind was a woman,” he’d later post on Instagram. “I honestly think this world would have been a better Place...... "women the most undermine secret weapon given to us, by the almighty one A #FunnyBone #FunnyBoneWedding #stanleysangel” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pretty Mike Of Lagos (@prettymikeoflagos) A few months earlier, he stormed an event in Lagos with an entourage of women dressed as animals. He later shared a video on his Instagram page of the three women accompanying him, wearing animal masks.