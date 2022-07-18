WATCH: Zandie Khumalo-Gumede sits for an exclusive eNCA interview

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede (Kelly Khumalo’s sister) has always been outspoken on her thoughts regarding the Senzo Meyiwa trial, now the singer sits down with eNCA’s Slindelo Masikane for an explosive interview. Slindelo Masikane teased a snippet of the upcoming interview on Twitter and Instagram.

For the first time since that fateful evening #ZandieKhumalo wants to put her side of the story on record.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/HvVyWtuB2a — Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) July 17, 2022 The exclusive will air eNCA on July 18 at 6.30pm. In the teaser video, Khumalo-Gumede reveals that she was the one who sat beside Meyiwa putting pressure on his wound while on the way to the hospital.

Questioning the State’s failed attempted to find answers regarding the trial, Khumalo said, “How do you fish in the same pond for eight years and still get no answers but continue to fish”, before breaking down and asking for tissues. She continued, “We are not guilty until proven guilty.” Meyiwa’s fans are awaiting the interview and want Masikane to ask hard-hitting questions. Some have even questioned why she is giving an interview with the trial full steam ahead.

One Twitter user: @kaylin_paper said: “Epic. @Sli_Masikane bringing us that Debora Patta energy. 💥🔥.” Epic. @Sli_Masikane bringing us that Debora Patta energy. 💥🔥 — Kaylin_Paper (@kaylin_paper) July 17, 2022 While @Siyanda7784 commented: “These are the people who are supposed to be in that court.” These are the people who are supposed to be in that court. — Cia M (@Siyanda7784) July 17, 2022 @ChiefMkhulu wrote: “Please ask deep deep deep questions. Don't be too soft with her. We still have the 2018 interview with Metro FM so we can compare. This people are dangerous they can't be quite like nothing they don't know.”

This people are dangerous they can't be quite like nothing they don't know. — Chief Mkhulu 🤴🏿 (@ChiefMkhulu) July 17, 2022 Last week, the trial took a dramatic turn after advocate Malesela Teffo withdrew from the case and walked out of the courtroom. He stated that his decision was due to alleged harassment by the judge, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority. “I can no longer continue in this court based on the harassment I am receiving, both from the State and from the court,” Teffo said.

