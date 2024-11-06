WATCH: Zizo Beda's emotional tribute to her late mother, Reverend Nonceba Beda

South African model, radio and television personality, Zizo Beda recently announced the unfortunate passing of her mother, Reverend Nonceba Beda. The star, well-recognized for her vibrant presence on the "Selimathunzi", took to social media to express her sorrow and pay tribute to the woman who played an instrumental role in shaping her life.

Sharing an emotional video alongside her heartfelt message, Beda reflected on the profound impact her mother had on her upbringing, values and aspirations. "JESUS! Thank you for one of the most meaningful relationships of my existence - the one between me and the one you trusted to bring me and my siblings into the world, the relationship between me noMama. “Thank you for your life Mama!!! Enkosi kakhulu (Thank you very much) for teaching us about a life centred on and in Jesus Christ, Mama. Rest ngoku (now), beloved Reverend Nonceba Beda," she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zizo Beda (@zizotshwete) This news serves as a powerful reminder of the fragile nature of life, resonating deeply not only with Beda but also with her fans, friends and colleagues, who have followed her journey through triumph and adversity. As the news spread, Beda's social media timeline quickly became a space for shared grief, filled with heartfelt condolences from across the public sphere.

Kayise Ngqula shared: “Oh Zizo I am only seeing this now … your Mom always held a special place in my heart ngoba (because) nguMagebane like my Mom, I’ve told you this many times. Bless her soul as she enters the gates of heaven. My condolences.” Tshepi Vundla reached out to comfort Beda, saying: “I am so sorry for your loss Zizo. You, your siblings & your family are in my thoughts & prayers. May your mother rest in peace.” Zenande Mfenyana sent her love: “Nxesi Zizo, sending you comfort, love, and strength during this time to you and your family.”