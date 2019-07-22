Zodwa Wabantu took Dundee by storm.

Durban-based dancer Zodwa Wabantu continues to grab headlines. From her revealing outfits to raunchy dance moves, to being banned in foreign countries for not wearing panties, the star causes a frenzy wherever she goes, yet she remains humble. Over the weekend, while in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, the "Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored" star asked for a quick bath at a random home. But what she received was more than she bargained for.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Zodwa is seen expressing her gratitude to the old couple who assisted her but the old man would not let the star leave his home without blessings.

Laying his hands upon her, the man of God prayed for Zodwa.

See the video below, accompanied by a heartfelt message: “So yesterday all B&B's were fully Booked at Dundee July. Being Zodwa Wabantu I decided to knock on a random House for a quick bath. Then we received a powerful prayer 🙏.. When God walks with".

Dundee indeed showed Zodwa some love. In a series of videos shared on Zodwa’s Instagram, excited fans are seen going crazy over the dancer.

Zodwa was also seen carrying a sjambok, while guards try to make way for her amid the fans trying to take pictures of her.

"I'm a Bodyguard Myself...," she wrote.

During her reality show on Saturday, Mzansi witnessed Zodwa' s generosity when she went to her late friend's home and vowed to take care of the kids for as long as she can.

She even visited an elderly sick lady that she never met before and offered words of encouragement. Fans are seemingly impressed with Zodwa's acts of goodwill.

Zodwa, guys. 😭💔😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ The things she says... This person is too genuine. We don't deserve her. #ZodwaUncensored — Jaded Octxbxr (@_Octxber_) July 21, 2019