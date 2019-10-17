Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram
Zodwa Wabantu is never one to do things like regular people and this time it's how she does yard work. 

The vosho queen posted a video of her doing yard work while wearing heels, a leopard-print robe and matching underwear. 

According to the Afrotainment star, she had a little too much to drink the night before but she still had "duties" to perform. 

Over the weekend, Zodwa made a guest appearance at Busiswa's Majesty Music label launch and got up on stage with the "Banamoya" star dancing to the DJ Maphorisa produced banger "Midnight Starring". 

Siyazibona nawe zibone😂😂😂

@MajestyMusicAfrica is OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED🚀🚀🚀 As I start a new chapter in my in career I want to thank all of you for supporting & embracing me throughout the last 6 years in the music industry🙏🏾❤ May God show you the favour you have shown me. Thank you to all those who came to witness this momentous occasion. And a super special thank you to @CanDo_ZA for partnering with me to launch this empire! We did it with a custom collectible "Busiswa Can" but also with a team that is incredible to work with. The build-up will be televised on @ChannelO in due course but it's been an honor to share my story with you as part of #unbreakablestories series. NENZE NAKWABANYE🤗🙌🏾 #CanDoxBusiswa #UnbreakableBusiswa I GUESS IT'S TIME FOR ME TO BOSS UP NOW💪🏾👑🎶🚀 📸: @caseywaves dress by @imprint_za

Last week, she celebrated her birthday in style at The Werehouse with her new boyfriend Vusi Buthelezi.