Vusi Buthelezi and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu, who is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday October 9, was surprised by her Ben 10, Vusi Buthelezi with gifts and roses .

Taking to her Instagram page, the vosho queen shared a video of the gifts captioning the post: "The Story behind the Gifts. I land, go to the Parking, where I left my Car, Durban✈️ Extra Car Key I keep at Home. Vusi opened the car to surprise me". 

Zodwa is heard saying: "Oh my God guys, I just landed to Durban..yaaaay, I guess this is my birthday, oh my God, this is beautiful, thank you Vusi, thank you, thank you." 

Zodwa and Vusi have been dating for a couple of months now breaking the news of their relationship last month after she posted a picture of them together on Instagram.

The Afrotainment star will be continuing her birthday celebrations at The Werehouse from 6pm to 2am. 

"Tonight we shutting it down @thewerehouse_venue .. it's my birthday celebration @winewednesdays_sa '👑 You are all invited,especially my Supporters,Fans I'm Celebrating it with you❤❤❤", she said in another Instagram post. 