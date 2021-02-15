WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu gifts herself a brand new Lamborghini

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Would you gift yourself a Lamborghini a day after Valentine’s Day? Well, that is exactly what Zodwa Wabantu has done. Taking to Instagram, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star unveiled her new toy, a Lamborghini Aventador, to her fans. The Italian luxury sports car cost anything from a whopping R7.8 million. In the short video clip posted on social media, the entertainer-turned-entrepreneur showcased her new set of wheels, which was wrapped in a red ribbon, while someone in the background can be heard congratulating the star. Warning: The video contains strong language.

Fans flooded Zodwa’s timeline, congratulating the star on achieving yet another milestone.

“Congratulations my Darling 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🎊🎊🎊🎊👑, commented actress Baby Cele.

“Congratulations Mammi... Intombi isebenza (you’re a hard working woman) STRONG🙌🏾🔥🔥” said musician Jooma Mize.

“Congrats 🎉 🎉,” added event organiser Nono Events.

In December, after President Cyril Ramaphosa had announced an adjusted level 3 lockdown, which saw major live events and venues shutting down again, Zodwa, like many celebrities around the country had to find innovative ways to earn money.

Taking to social media at the time, the sultry dancer said that since she won’t be able to entertain her fans with her sexy dance moves, she will start selling eggs and live chickens from her tour bus.

When many thought Zodwa was joking, the star continued selling her branded eggs, with fellow celebrities commending her on her latest business venture.

With her egg business booming, the star made another jaw-dropping announcement a few weeks ago when she announced that she is now a politician and a proud member of the founder party Patriotic Alliance, formed by controversial businessman Kenny Kunene.

Kunene took to Instagram earlier in the month, where he revealed in a video that he was excited to welcome Zodwa to the party.

“I believe in Zodwa, as a leader in her own right, and her helping the poor qualifies her to be involved in the politics of the PA which is to genuinely change the lives of our people,” wrote Kunene.

Earlier in the year, the Soweto-born star also announced that she will be expanding her horizons in the beauty industry by opening a beauty salon in Mpumalanga this year.

Evolving from a socialite to a businesswoman over the years, the star managed to garner a string of property development businesses, a cosmetic range, perfumes, lipsticks and petroleum jelly.

Zodwa, who recently moved back to Joburg, announced that she’s set to launch her own premium cider.

Talk about boss moves.