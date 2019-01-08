Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu gives new meaning to the word 'slut'.



Mzansi’s favourite vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu recently educated her adoring audience about the power of reclaiming the word slut.





In an Instagram video posted over the weekend, Wabantu is seen talking to a crowd of concertgoers about names such as a ‘slut’ and it does not actually mean that you’re a slut.





Wabantu who has been criticised for her controversial dress code, which includes going sans underwear at times said: “Because we dress how we want. Have you ever heard of stories about my promiscuous behavior?





"Have you ever heard stories about who I’m sleeping with? So don’t be afraid of being referred to as isifebe (slut) Do you know what it actually means? It means you’re using your brain and not your vagina”.





In the post’s caption, Wabuntu encourages her just over 500k Instagram followers to share with her, some of their experiences of being subjected to ruthless name calling.





"Let's Discuss our Childhood's Memories on the Streets being called Names😂😂 we are all from Kasi,Lokshini💪 Name Calling,What were you called?," wrote Wabantu.





IOL







