Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu had an apple to peel with her "fake friends" on Wednesday.
Taking to Instagram, the vosho queen did not mince her words when she expressed her feelings about her "so-called friends" that are spreading rumours that her flats in South Beach, Durban are filthy and infested with cockroaches.
In the video, Wabanta slammed them as liars, adding that she actually doesn't have friends, and branded those responsible for spreading the rumours as the real cockroaches.
Can all the People who know me or sometimes seen in my Company come forward to tell me,What did I ever need from them? Awukwazi ukungizonda ulala endlini yam🤘 Awukwazi ukungihleba ulala kwami😂😂😂 The only time I call this so called People is for Company,Let's get Drunk. Let's Drive,all expenses paid by me. U are hated for what?Unani? When I chase people who are in need of my Help,what God is gona do to me😂😂😂? All I have is because Amandla wam Bakwethu🙏 Ngimosheni kodwa Nina ninani? Source of Income? If kuyahlekisa okwami Kuphi okwenu?
