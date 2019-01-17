Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu had an apple to peel with her "fake friends" on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the vosho queen did not mince her words when she expressed her feelings about her "so-called friends" that are spreading rumours that her flats in South Beach, Durban are filthy and infested with cockroaches. 

In the video, Wabanta slammed them as liars, adding that she actually doesn't have friends, and branded those responsible for spreading the rumours as the real cockroaches.