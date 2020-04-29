WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu is not phased by break-in after going for a 'swim'

It's been less than a week since her house was burgled but Zodwa Wabantu seems to have gotten over it very fast.

Last week, she said thugs had broken into her home in Durban and stole clothes, a laptop, her lawnmower and stocks of perfume bottles.

In videos she posted on Instagram, in which she is crying, Zodwa walks through her house to show where the robbers went through her home looking for things to steal, including the empty boxes of her perfume stock.





She captioned one of the videos: "House Robbery/Siqekezelwe please assist with any information/Grass Machines. Boxes of my Perfumes anyone selling them, Laptop, Our Clothes Zonke. Area Malvern".





However less than a week after she made the emotional plea, the entertainer seemed to be back in jovial spirits when she posted a video of herself 'swimming'.





Her idea of a pool, however, is not what many might think. Zodwa posted a video of herself washing a black floor rug and then decided to take the opportunity to use it as a 'pool' since she does not have an actual pool.





Dressed in a black bikini, she throws water over her body and then slides across the rug while mimicking swimming strokes one would make when swimming.





In the video, she says " If you do not have a pool you do this", while spinning herself around. She then says "there is no pool", a number of times.





Watch the full video below: