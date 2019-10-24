WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu is preparing for a movie role









Zodwa Wabantu is preparing for a role in a movie. Picture: Instagram It looks like local entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu will be starring in a movie. Well, that's according to her Instagram video posted on October 23. It will be the first for the vosho queen. On Wednesday, the dancer posted the video with the caption: "Movie Star. Zodwa Wabantu Script Reading 🏌️‍♀️The Chosen One". In the video Zodwa is sitting on a wooden chair on the balcony with the script in hand. She says that she is "once again a student" and that she does not "do small things, she is the main character". She also mentioned that the movie will be filmed in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

After the post, one would expect congratulatory messages, however Wabantu's fans mostly commented on her "beautiful legs" and "lovely sneakers".

In a second picture on her Instagram page, Zodwa captioned it: "Zodwa Wabantu Script is Student. 32 Pages Script Ngiyaninyisa Ngomsebenzi."

Earlier in the year the vosho queen shared the news on her Instagram page that she had also signed a contract for a second season of her reality show.

In the same video she also revealed that she had two fragrances on the way and would be shooting a movie soon in Cape Town.

Currently she also has a new clothing line available.