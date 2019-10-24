It looks like local entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu will be starring in a movie.
Well, that's according to her Instagram video posted on October 23. It will be the first for the vosho queen.
On Wednesday, the dancer posted the video with the caption: "Movie Star. Zodwa Wabantu Script Reading 🏌️♀️The Chosen One".
In the video Zodwa is sitting on a wooden chair on the balcony with the script in hand.
She says that she is "once again a student" and that she does not "do small things, she is the main character". She also mentioned that the movie will be filmed in Cape Town and Johannesburg.