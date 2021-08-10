WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu shares about her sex life and why she doesn’t like Zahara

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu didn’t shy away from speaking her truth on Lasizwe’s new show “Drink Or Tell The Truth”. “Drink Or Tell The Truth” is a spin on the popular “Truth or Dare” game, but instead of a random dare, Lasizwe and his celebrity guests have to answer a spicy question or drink a shot of a concoction that he came up with.

Appearing as the third guest on the show, the “Zodwa Wbantu: Uncensored” star sat down with the South African YouTuber and opted to share her truth about her sex life and the reason she can’t stand local songstress Zahara. Lasizwe started the game and asked, “who was the recent person you went home with after a night?” Zodwa replied: “Right now, there’s a Ben 10 at home.

“He’s not famous… he works.” She goes on to explain that the mystery man has been in lockdown by emphasising the fact that she loves sex, cuddles and having someone at home. Furthermore, the Afrotainment star says that her person has a girlfriend and it doesn’t bother her since she goes on to say that she’s on the hunt when she’s at groove.

However, she also dropped a bomb and said that she alleged hooked up with on half of Black Motion, Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane. Taking to social media in a video, Thabo cleared the air about her claim seemingly confirming that they did sleep together, but that he wasn’t with his current partner and baby mama at the time. Thabo's response concerning Zodwa's story on #DrinkOrTellTheTruth



Ke jile ke jile 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o60ery6JmQ — SocialTrends🇿🇦 (@socialtrendsza) August 7, 2021 In what was one of the most surprising moments, Lasizwe asked who the least favourite person is she’s worked with or wouldn’t work with again.

Zodwa said that it’s Zahara because “she’s a b**ch”, which was also the moment that had everyone talking from the trailer for the show a couple of weeks ago. Explaining why she doesn’t like Zahara, Zodwa said: “She came to my birthday celebration went it was me to get on the stage. She went on the stage, ok fine, I’m thinking she’s a legend...she on the stage to say something since it’s my birthday.” Sharing that Zahara was apparently a “b**ch” and acting like a granny stating that she didn’t know if the “Umfazi” hitmaker was bothered or intoxicated, but that she stared at Zodwa disrespectfully with Zodwa calling her a “fat cake”.