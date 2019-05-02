Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu shared a new teaser-trailer on her Instagram page for her upcoming reality show on Wednesday and it features Khanyi Mbau. Set to premiere on May 25, "Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored" is finally coming to our screens and it looks like it is going to live up to the anticipation since the announcement.

This comes after the show was delayed due to Wabantu's busy schedule but it looks it's all systems go and the first thing it's tackling is the feud between Mbau and the socialite.

In case you missed, Wabantu previously talked about why she prefers happiness over blessers and mentioned that she previously dated Mandla Mthembu who was also romantic linked to Mbau.

In the video we get brief glimpse of Wabantu dancing her life away and some insight into some the other things taking place in her life. Mbau is also heavily featured in the trailer.

Pearl Thusi also makes a brief appearance and Wabantu spills some tea during her confessionals.

Watch the trailer below: