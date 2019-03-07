Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is ready to take over your TV screens with "Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored" on Moja Love TV. The 'vosho queen' has been teasing her upcoming reality show since 2018 and finally confirmed it last week.

Now, she has finally dropped two teaser videos on her Instagram page and it is definitely what we always expected from the Durban socialite. It's unfiltered, has lots of vosho-ing, twerking and Zodwa just being herself.

She also mentions in the second teaser video that former 'Quantico' star Pearl Thusi is set to make a cameo appearance in the show.

"Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored" is set to premiere on Moja Love on 2 April.