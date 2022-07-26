WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu spotted picking up cow droppings

Just when we thought we’ve seen it all with Zodwa Wabantu, it’s safe to say her latest antics are on another level. Ever since the socialite entered the entertainment industry she has not stopped raising eyebrows, from her exotic dancing to dating Ben 10s and selling eggs during the pandemic - she is always making headlines.

Now the controversial entertainer is currently undergoing a spiritual journey and took to Instagram to share a video of herself picking up cow dung. In the video, Wabantu is heard telling the person behind the camera to come and get a closer look at the cow dung which she refers to as “ice-cream”. "As long Ulivumile Idlozi😜 Seningaba Sacred nina Enazi kakhulu😜 Thokoza🕯🕯🕯” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) Cow dung may not be one of the most appealing things but it is known to have several uses, such as being used as fertiliser and as building material. Her post was filled with fans praising Wabantu for her realness. @nwashigalo wrote “I like Zodwa she is real. This one she doesn't pretend shem🔥🔥”.

While others couldn't help but wonder what kind of “ice-cream” Wabantu was referring to. Wabantu seems to be enjoying her time in the village and has been keeping her followers updated with her journey. In January, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star confirmed to IOL Entertainment that she was embarking on a special spiritual journey but said she was not a sangoma nor was she set to become one.

