Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu held her birthday celebration at The Werehouse in Durban.

Fans came out in numbers to Wine Wednesdays held at the venue to show their love for the vosho queen.





Some of the attendees also shared videos from the birthday bash.













Zodwa is seen with cake all over her face and taking some of the cake to her fans in the audience.





Earlier that day, Vusi showered her with gifts including roses and Ferrero Rocher chocolates when she landed in Durban.





Taking to her Instagram, Zodwa, dressed in an all-white Grecian outfit,shared photos of her at the beginning of the night with her new boyfriend Vusi Buthelezi.