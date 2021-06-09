WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu's fan prays for her

If you were a celebrity and someone stopped you to pray for you, what would you do?

Well, that’s been the question since Zodwa Wabantu posted a video of a fan stopping her to pray for her.

The entertainer was moved after a fan came up to her to pray with her at a place she least expected it to happen at.

Posting on social media, the reality television star said she met a fan of hers at a local petrol station. She said the man came up to her and asked if he could pray with her.

The star questioned whether this was a sign from a higher power and if this had anything to do with her own spirituality. Having previously shared that her faith in the higher being is “average”, Zodwa questioned whether the moment was divine intervention.

“We were both filling up with petrol. He said: ‘Can I pray for you?’ I don’t know him. Is it God trying to say something or God is everywhere? Sign of spiritual power within me, talk to me,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

In the video, Zodwa and the man can be heard reciting a Christian prayer.

“Father God, in the mighty name of Jesus, I accept Jesus as my Lord and personal saviour. Lord, I love you and I appreciate you. Thank you for what you are doing in my life in Jesus' mighty name, I pray. Amen,” they said.

At the end of the video, the man tells Zodwa that God loves her and Zodwa responds by saying: “Thank you, God bless you.”

Watch the full video below:

Last week Zodwa announced that she had opened her own mortuary.

As banal as it might sound, Zodwa took to social media to make the announcement.

In an Instagram post, she revealed the name of her new business, “Zodwa Wabantu Undertakers Mortuary”.

“When I think of living a lavish lifestyle, I think of businesses to build. All are in my name, registering, building, making mistakes, failing, trying again.

“I won’t stop. I won’t act 20 years with my money in the industry, but see me in years to come,” Zodwa wrote in the caption accompanying her post.

The star, who started making a name for herself dancing at a shisanyama joint in Durban, has gone on to bag her own reality show and various business ventures, including her range of perfume.