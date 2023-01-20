WATCH: Zola Nombona on married life: ‘It’s great – I absolutely love Thomas’

South African award-winning actress Zola Nombona recently spent her morning with Kaya FM on “959 Breakfast with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka”. During the radio interview, the seasoned actress spoke about the current space she is in as a businesswoman and working with retail giant Foschini.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nombona also revealed a few unknown details about herself. While many of her fans are aware she welcomed her son Cebelihle, whom she had in 2020 with her partner Thomas Gumede, not all of them knew she had tied the knot. Ranaka asked Nombona: “How’s married life?

And, in doing so, let the cat out of the bag that the couple are married. Nombona shed light on what married life is like, revealing just how great a partner Gumede is. “Yhu… it’s up and down, chomi. It’s four seasons in one day,” she said giggling, before adding: “It’s great, it’s great. I absolutely love Thomas, and he’s an amazing partner and an amazing dad,” she said. Gumede is a TV and film producer with a busy schedule, and Nombona shared how she aimed to be a supportive partner to him. She admitted it was not always easy, especially since they were in the same industry.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nombona also shared insight into how she deals with Gumede being busy with industry work while things are quiet for her on the work front. “Success or being busy is a cyclical thing, right, and I had my chance, and I understand that I’m going. Maybe I’m just chilling in the waiting room for now, but being patient while I’m there, and being faithful while I’m still there, because I know my time is going to come. “So the one thing he needs is a supportive partner at home, because the whole world is demanding so much from him at the moment. There’s everyone calling him wanting to work with him. There’s everyone wanting him to plug him somewhere.

Story continues below Advertisement