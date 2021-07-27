WATCH: Zola responds to death hoax

Legendary Kwaito artist and television presenter Bonginkosi "Zola" Dlamini has responded to the recent fake news of his “death” that spread like wildfire on social media. Over the past few days, Dlamini was not the only one who fell victim to death hoaxes.

Malicious internet users created panic when they declared that legendary actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi, who plays Koko Mantsha on the popular soapie “Skeem Saam” and former “Scandal” actress Masasa Mbangeni were dead. The trio and other media personalities called out the trolls who spread the fake news, especially at the time when Covid-19 is causing devastation across the country and the world, with thousands of people succumbing to the deadly virus. Actor and television producer Zola Hashatsi was one of the many celebrities who immediately shut down the rumours of Dlamini’s death.

“I just called him @jamazola7 and spoke to uBitso and he is okay. South Africa this sh** of killing abantu basaphila ain't sh**. Stop it,” wrote Hashatsi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) On Monday, as proof that he is alive, Hashati shared videos of him chilling with the kwaito legend. “To those that killed my best friend @jamazola7 here is a message for you,” Hashatsi captioned his post.

He jokingly added that he was in heaven, and revealed that he has been “killed” 12 times. “The ones that are gullible, let them mourn, I’m dead,“ he said mockingly. During a recent interview on “Podcast and Chill” with Mac G Mukwevho, the “Don’t Cry” hitmaker revealed he was diagnosed with epilepsy about three years ago.

“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die,” he told Mukwevho. Meanwhile, a Facebook post emerged claiming the nation’s favourite gogo Mokgokoloshi has died, causing a media frenzy. “Skeem Saam”, together with some of the show’s actors including Clement Maosa and Makgofe Moagi, also came out gun blazing, and telling the trolls to stop creating and spreading fake news.

Beware of fake news 📰

Granny is alive and well 💫 https://t.co/71sTNG1O0s — OFFICIAL Skeem Saam 9 (@SkeemSaam3) July 24, 2021 In her recent post, Mbangeni, who also revealed that she recently became a victim of death hoax, took to social media, condemning the cruel cyberbullying that left her family shocked. “Got a frantic call from my mother who said she was woken up from sleep from a call from a colleague saying that in Facebook they say I’m dead from Covid because of this tweet. “People don’t read for comprehension neh , now my mother must get a fright because of stupidity ugh,” said the star.