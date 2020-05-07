WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi speaks about being Miss Universe during Covid-19

The job of a Miss Universe entails jet setting across the globe, being invited to walk red carpets and even have dinners with heads of state all while bringing awareness to some of the issues the world has.

However, for the current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi her reign is looking very different.

With the world dealing with a pandemic that has caused governments to impose travel bans, social distancing and curfews, Zozi's reign has not gone the traditional route so far.





In an interview on "Afternoon Express" this week, the South African beauty spoke about what it was like living in New York which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the USA and how she has been coping.





"I don't think anyone saw this coming. You know a big part of my job is travelling the globe but now no travelling is happening at all but I have adjusted quite well. I am doing good", she said.





Speaking about living in New York during a time like this, she said, "We have the worst numbers in New York but we are still hoping for the best. Hoping that best leadership decisions will be made for the safety of the people who live in New York. But from my side, I have just been at home in my apartment. I do go out once in a while to take a walk, to go by essentials and go to the park".





Although the pandemic keeps Zozi indoors, she did say she was thankful to still reach people via digital platforms that help her carry out her duties as Miss Universe.





"We're so fortunate to be living in a digital age where we are still able to do things even if we are confined to our own spaces so I have used my #UniverseUnited to reach out to people and it has given me a much broader reach", said Zozi.





Watch the full interview below:



